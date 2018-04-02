Pirates' Jordy Mercer: X-rays come back negative

X-rays on Mercer's finger came back negative, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Mercer jammed his right pinky finger while sliding back into first base during Monday's game against the Twins. Fortunately, he appears to have avoided a more serious injury. Consider Mercer day-to-day for now; his status should be updated once the Pirates provide more clarity on his injury. If the 31-year-old is forced to miss any action, Sean Rodriguez would likely fill in at shortstop.