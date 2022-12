Hernandez was selected by the Pirates with the third overall pick during the 2022 Rule 5 draft.

Hernandez advanced in the Dodgers' minor-league system in 2022 and posted a 3.96 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 38.2 innings over 36 appearances (two starts) at Double-A Tulsa. He'll now attempt to carve out a role in the Pirates organization after being selected early in the Rule 5 draft.