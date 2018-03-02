Osuna went 1-for-3 in Friday's Grapefruit League loss to Baltimore.

Osuna is now 3-for-10 this spring, with one RBI and one run scored. Never being a top prospect, Osuna played some first base and outfield last year while Starling Marte was suspended and Gregory Polanco battled injuries. The 25-year-old figures to be second on the depth chart at first base and he should get occasional appearances in the outfield. He hit just .233 in 215 at-bats last season, showing an inability to consistently connect with the ball. Osuna profiles well as a reserve outfielder in deeper formats.