Osuna (neck) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday and optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Osuna had already been with Indianapolis on a rehab assignment. There's no room for him on the big-league roster at the moment, and his career .231/.263/.417 line in 155 games at the highest level means the Pirates are unlikely to go out of their way to clear a spot for him.