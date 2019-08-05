Osuna went 2-for-2 with his eighth homer in Sunday's 13-2 loss to the Mets.

He replaced Josh Bell in the sixth inning of a blowout loss and continued his hot hitting. The 26-year-old has eight hits in his last 16 at-bats, including three home runs. General manager Neal Huntington stated at the trade deadline that Osuna will see more playing time in over the final two months and he's since started two of three games. Osuna has appealed his five-game suspension and is waiting for the league's decision.