Pirates' Jose Osuna: Batting cleanup Wednesday
Osuna will start at first base and hit cleanup Wednesday against the White Sox.
Pirates manager elected to give everyday first baseman Josh Bell the afternoon off on the heels of a night game Tuesday, so Osuna will pick up some meaningful at-bats in the heart of the Pittsburgh lineup. Osuna was a standout performer in spring training and has recorded six hits -- including two home runs -- in his first 17 at-bats with the Pirates this season, making him an intriguing punt play for the early-game DFS slate Wednesday.
