Pirates' Jose Osuna: Begins rehab assignment
Osuna (neck) has gone 1-for-8 at the plate while drawing starts in right and left field during the first two games of his rehab assignment with High-A Bradenton.
The pair of games marked Osuna's first competitive action since the Grapefruit League season, which came to an early end for the 26-year-old due to lower neck discomfort. After a month-long hiatus, Osuna will likely need to play at least a few more minor-league games before the Pirates feel comfortable activating him from the 10-day injured list.
