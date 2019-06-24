Osuna went 3-for-6 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's extra-innings win over the Padres.

Osuna doubled and scored in the third innings before adding a run-scoring single in the fourth frame. The 26-year-old has performed well in a bench role since returning from the injured list at the end of May, slashing .290/.333/.677 with three homers and nine RBI in 34 plate appearances.