Pirates' Jose Osuna: Designated for assigment
Osuna was designated for assignment Friday.
Osuna is limited to the corners defensively but has not hit for enough power to profile down the defensive spectrum. He hit .205/.244/.397 in 82 plate appearances this past season.
