Osuna didn't make the trip to Houston due to neck discomfort and will be evaluated in Pittsburgh later in the week.

Osuna was reportedly dealing with side discomfort after exiting Sunday's exhibition, but it appears his neck is the area of concern at the moment. He'll continue to be considered day-to-day until more information on his injury is revealed, although this latest development is certainly concerning with the regular season scheduled to begin Thursday in Cincinnati.

