Osuna is starting at third base and hitting sixth in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Reds.

Osuna was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday morning and made a pinch-hit appearance later in the day against the Dodgers, though he failed to record his first big-league hit of the 2019 season. He's played primarily in the outfield while in the minor leagues this season, but he did make two starts at third base while with Indianapolis.