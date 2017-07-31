Pirates' Jose Osuna: Drives in two in start
Osuna went 2-for-4 with a triple, a run and two RBI Sunday in San Diego.
Osuna drove in two runs with a sixth-inning triple before coming around to score himself later in the frame. The rookie drew a spot start at first base this time but has usually filled in for corner outfielders in the past. Although Osuna typically sits against righties, manager Clint Hurdle likes to get him in the lineup when the opposition puts a southpaw on the mound.
