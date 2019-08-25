Osuna will start in right field and bat sixth Sunday against the Reds.

He'll crack the lineup for the third straight game, with Sunday's contest marking his second turn in right field during the series. Melky Cabrera currently tops the depth chart at that spot, but the 35-year-old could see his opportunities dwindle over the final few weeks of the season as the 54-75 Pirates prioritize younger options. Osuna would likely be the primary beneficiary if Cabrera is gradually phased out.