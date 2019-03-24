Osuna exited Sunday's spring game with side discomfort, Jeff Hathhorn of 93.7 The Fan reports.

Osuna exited with a trainer after attempting to run out a grounder. While specifics regarding the issue are not yet known, this is a worrisome development for the 26-year-old with Opening Day less than a week away.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • MLB: Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds

    Gennett injury proves costly

    With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...