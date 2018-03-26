Pirates' Jose Osuna: Fails to break camp with Pittsburgh
The Pirates optioned Osuna to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
With a .370 on-base percentage, five home runs and 16 RBI across 49 at-bats during Grapefruit League play, Osuna at least made it a difficult decision for the Pirates to cut him following the conclusion of camp. Ultimately, the Pittsburgh brain trust seemed to value the greater defensive versatility that a player like Sean Rodriguez provided off the bench compared to Osuna, who only plays first base and the corner outfield. Osuna should be among the Pirates' first callups this season when injuries inevitably take their toll on the team's position players.
