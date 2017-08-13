Play

Osuna will start at first base and bat fifth Sunday against the Blue Jays.

He's hitting .333 in his last 42 at-bats dating back to July 9 but has started only six games since July 20. While he has a strong throwing arm, he's not particularly mobile in the outfield. On Sunday, however, he makes for good spot start in Toronto.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast