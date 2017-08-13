Pirates' Jose Osuna: Gets rare nod Sunday
Osuna will start at first base and bat fifth Sunday against the Blue Jays.
He's hitting .333 in his last 42 at-bats dating back to July 9 but has started only six games since July 20. While he has a strong throwing arm, he's not particularly mobile in the outfield. On Sunday, however, he makes for good spot start in Toronto.
