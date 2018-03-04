Pirates' Jose Osuna: Goes deep Saturday
Osuna belted a two-run homer and walked while playing third base Saturday against the Phillies.
Pirates general manager Neal Huntington revealed during the radio broadcast on 93.7 The Fan that Osuna played 17 games at third base during winter ball. Huntington added that Osuna's best defensive spot is at first base, but Josh Bell starts every day at first. While the organization is looking for creative ways to get Osuna's bat in the lineup, it wouldn't be surprising to see him start 2018 in the minors.
