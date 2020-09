Osuna went 3-for-4 with a homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-6 loss to Cleveland.

Osuna opened the scoring with an RBI single in the second inning. He added a solo shot in the fifth, and also scored in the sixth on an Adam Frazier double. Osuna doubled his homer count to four over the final weekend of the season. He finished with 11 RBI, six runs scored and a .205/.244/.397 slash line in 82 plate appearances.