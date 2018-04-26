Pirates' Jose Osuna: Homers in season debut against Detroit
Osuna hit his first homer as part of a 2-for-4 game with two runs scored and three RBI Wednesday against Detroit.
Osuna made the most out of his time as the Pirates 26th man for Wednesday's doubleheader. Expect him to be optioned back to Triple-A before Thursday's series finale, but Osuna may not be far from a call-up. He owns a healthy .937 OPS with six doubles and a home run in 13 games for Triple-A Indianapolis.
