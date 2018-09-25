Pirates' Jose Osuna: Makes seventh start in September
Osuna went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles against the Cubs on Tuesday.
He's made five of his 15 September appearances at third base, as the natural first baseman looks to increase his versatility. Osuna is batting .286 this month, but he's totaled only 28 at-bats. A change of scenery might help his career path, as the organization doesn't appear interested in giving the 25-year-old an extended look. Osuna slashed .321/.378/.497 in 342 plate appearances for Triple-A Indianapolis.
