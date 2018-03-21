Play

Osuna remains in the running for the Pirates' final bench spot, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

With four homers, 13 RBI and a .324 batting average in 37 at-bats, Osuna has strung together a strong spring performance. If Pittsburgh decides to go with 13 pitchers on Opening Day, however, then Osuna will likely find himself back with Triple-A Indianapolis. While he's currently competing with Bryce Brentz and Jordan Luplow for a potential bench spot, the big righty is almost assured of seeing time in Pittsburgh in 2018. From a fantasy perspective, it would likely take an injury to Josh Bell at first base to give Osuna enough playing time to become fantasy relevant.

