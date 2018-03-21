Pirates' Jose Osuna: No guarantees despite strong camp
Osuna remains in the running for the Pirates' final bench spot, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
With four homers, 13 RBI and a .324 batting average in 37 at-bats, Osuna has strung together a strong spring performance. If Pittsburgh decides to go with 13 pitchers on Opening Day, however, then Osuna will likely find himself back with Triple-A Indianapolis. While he's currently competing with Bryce Brentz and Jordan Luplow for a potential bench spot, the big righty is almost assured of seeing time in Pittsburgh in 2018. From a fantasy perspective, it would likely take an injury to Josh Bell at first base to give Osuna enough playing time to become fantasy relevant.
More News
-
Top 10 (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
Gallo has star upside
Joey Gallo can become a star by making the same kind of adjustments that turned Giancarlo Stanton...
-
Reaction: Injury hurts Turner's stock
Justin Turner's wrist injury will cost him most of the first few months of the season, but...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Albies
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: Risers, fallers in ADP
A couple of Mets starting pitchers are moving up and a couple of great saves sources are moving...
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...