site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-jose-osuna-not-starting-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Jose Osuna: Not starting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Osuna will hit the bench Wednesday against the Brewers.
Osuna started three of the Pirates' first three games but has now been on the bench for two straight. Gregory Polanco starts in right field, while Josh Bell rests his legs as the designated hitter.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.