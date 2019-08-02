Osuna may see additional playing time in the outfield following the departure of Corey Dickerson, who was traded to Philadelphia.

General manager Neal Huntington mentioned Osuna's name first, along with Pablo Reyes and Jason Martin, as young players who could see more outfield action with starter Gregory Polanco (shoulder) not due back for weeks. "It gives us some opportunities to give some young players who are going to be -- or could be -- key parts of our 2020-and-beyond clubs Major League experience," Huntington said. "It clears the deck for us as we look toward 2020." Osuna, a natural first baseman, has struggled in a small outfield sample size, but his bat has proven electric. The 26-year-old is slashing .292/.337/.607 with seven homers and 18 RBI in 96 plate appearances. Osuna is also appealing a five-game suspension for his role in the recent Pirates-Reds fight.