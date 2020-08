Osuna was optioned to the Pirates' alternate training site following Wednesday's loss to the Twins, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Pittburgh needed to trim its roster to 28 players by Thursday's roster deadline, and Osuna is being demoted as a result. The 27-year-old began the season 3-for-8 over the first two games, but he's 0-for-11 over his last five appearances.