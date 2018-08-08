Osuna was sent down to Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Osuna was cast off the active roster in order to make room for Josh Bell (oblique), who was reinstated from the DL in a corresponding move. Since being recalled in late July, Osuna went 3-for-17 with one RBI while sporadically getting some time at first base. Look for the 25-year-old to return to the majors when rosters expand in September.