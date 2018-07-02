Osuna was sent back down to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

In order to make room for Monday's starting pitcher Nick Kingham, Osuna was cast off the 25-man roster. Across 23 games with the Pirates this season, Osuna has gone just 9-for-46 (.196 average) with two home runs and seven RBI. Look for him to receive regular at-bats at the minor-league level moving forward.