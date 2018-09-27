Osuna went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Cubs.

It's the 25-year-old's third big-league homer of the year, but his first since May 11. Osuna's been productive when given the chance in September, slashing .303/.351/.515 through 37 plate appearances, but if he does win a regular spot on the major-league roster next season it will still likely be in a bench role.

