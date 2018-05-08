Pirates' Jose Osuna: Recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis
Osuna was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Elizabeth Bloom of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
As planned, Osuna was called up to the majors Tuesday. He's started the season strong at Indianapolis, hitting .359 with a 1.037 OPS over 23 games. Osuna will start at first base and hit eighth Tuesday against the White Sox.
