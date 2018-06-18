Pirates' Jose Osuna: Recalled from Triple-A
Osuna was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday.
Osuna, who is hitting .340/.390/.551 through 40 games with Indianapolis, will join the Pirates for a third time this season. The 25-year-old owns a .241/.267/.483 line with two homers in 30 big-league plate appearances this season. He figures to fill a reserve role during his time with the Pirates, offering a right-handed bat off the bench.
