The Pirates reinstated Osuna from Major League Baseball's suspended list Tuesday.

Osuna had been inactive for the Pirates' previous five games while serving a suspension for his role in a July 31 benches-clearing brawl with the Reds. Now that Osuna is back in the fold, the Pirates will have reliever Kyle Crick serve his own three-game ban in connection with the same July 31 incident.

