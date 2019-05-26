Osuna was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Osuna started the season on the injured list and was optioned to Triple-A at the conclusion of his rehab assignment at the start of May. The 26-year-old was solid through 19 games for Indianapolis with a .268/.361/.479 slash line in 83 plate appearances. Osuna should provide depth at first base and the corner outfield spots for the Pirates.

