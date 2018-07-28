Osuna will bat fifth and play first base Saturday against the Mets, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Osuna has struggled to a .196 average with two homers and seven RBI through 23 games with Pittsburgh this season, although he'll get another shot after spending nearly a month at Triple-A Indianapolis. Josh Bell (side) will likely head to the disabled list to make room on the 25-man roster.

