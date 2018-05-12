Osuna connected on a pinch-hit, two-run homer Friday against the Giants.

The home run was his second in 11 pinch-hitting appearances in 2018. The International League's Player of the Month in April, Osuna is stuck behind first baseman Josh Bell and right fielder Gregory Polanco. Should Bell or Polanco suffer an injury, however, Osuna would immediately receive a bump in fantasy value. The 25-year-old hit .359/.409/.628 in 78 Triple-A at-bats prior to his recent recall.