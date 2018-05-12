Pirates' Jose Osuna: Seeing limited opportunities
Osuna connected on a pinch-hit, two-run homer Friday against the Giants.
The home run was his second in 11 pinch-hitting appearances in 2018. The International League's Player of the Month in April, Osuna is stuck behind first baseman Josh Bell and right fielder Gregory Polanco. Should Bell or Polanco suffer an injury, however, Osuna would immediately receive a bump in fantasy value. The 25-year-old hit .359/.409/.628 in 78 Triple-A at-bats prior to his recent recall.
More News
-
Pirates' Jose Osuna: Recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis•
-
Pirates' Jose Osuna: Will join big club Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Jose Osuna: Homers in season debut against Detroit•
-
Pirates' Jose Osuna: Up as 26th man•
-
Pirates' Jose Osuna: Fails to break camp with Pittsburgh•
-
Pirates' Jose Osuna: No guarantees despite strong camp•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...