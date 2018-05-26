Pirates' Jose Osuna: Sent to minors
Osuna was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
With Austin Meadows excelling in his first taste of the majors, Osuna was sent to the minors in order to clear room on the roster for the return of Starling Marte (oblique), who was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move. The 25-year-old, who is hitting .241/.267/.483 through 14 games with the Pirates this season, will now head back to the minors for more consistent playing time.
