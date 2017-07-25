Osuna is expected to start in right field Tuesday against the left-handed throwing Madison Bumgarner, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

He's hitting lefties at a .274/.318/.452 clip in 66 plate appearances. Osuna has five hits in 15 at-bats since the All-Star break, though he's played in only one complete game during that span. The rookie continues to see an occasional start in the outfield, but left-handed hitters John Jaso and Adam Frazier typically end up seeing more playing time.