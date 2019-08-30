Osuna went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in the Pirates' 11-8 victory over the Rockies on Thursday.

The 26-year-old had just one hit in his last 11 at-bats coming into the game, but he snapped out of the brief funk with this multi-hit day that included his ninth home run of the season and his 15th two-bagger. He's now slashing a solid .293/.339/.561 to give him an even .900 OPS across 167 plate appearances.