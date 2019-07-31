Osuna smacked a three-run, pinch-hit home run Tuesday in the Pirates' 11-4 win over the Reds.

After logging three consecutive starts, Osuna moved back to the bench Tuesday but was still able to make an impact when he was summoned to hit for the pitcher's spot in the ninth inning. Osuna has now provided two of his seven home runs on the season in the past three days, but the minor surge is unlikely to result in him earning more playing time. All-Star Josh Bell is locked in as the Pirates' everyday first baseman, and Osuna is probably fifth in line for work in the outfield, at best.

