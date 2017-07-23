Osuna will start in right field and bat sixth in the order for Sunday's matchup against the Rockies.

Osuna had once been considered a candidate for demotion following the activation of Starling Marte (suspension), but with Gregory Polanco (hamstring) landing on the DL, there's another available bench spot in Pittsburgh. John Jaso drew the start in Polanco's stead Saturday, but it will be Osuna that gets the call for the series finale. Despite getting his first start since Wednesday, this doesn't necessarily open the door for more steady playing time for Osuna. Right field is likely to be a revolving door -- with Jaso and Adam Frazier seeing starts as well -- until Polanco can return.