Pirates' Jose Osuna: Struggling this spring
Osuna went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts against the Rays on Monday.
He's hitting .156 in 32 spring at-bats and continues to fight an uphill battle making the Opening Day roster. Osuna, who played right field Monday, is an outstanding defensive first baseman but has failed to hit at the major league level. The right-handed hitter holds a career .210 batting average in 167 at-bats against righties. Osuna's minor-league slash line (.282/.335/.445) suggests the potential is there, but at 26 years of age, a change of scenery might best re-energize his career.
