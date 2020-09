Osuna will start in left field and will bat seventh Sunday against the Cardinals.

Osuna will pick up his third start in four games after going 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk Saturday in the Pirates' 5-4 loss. With Adam Frazier manning second base Sunday and likely to see the majority of his time at the position moving forward following Kevin Newman's (knee) move to the 10-day injured list, Osuna could end up seeing regular work in the outfield during the final week of the season.