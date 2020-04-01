Osuna is expected to start the 2020 campaign as a backup corner infielder and right fielder, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Because of injuries to teammates, the 27-year-old saw plenty of playing time in August and September, starting 44 games over the final two months. The results were not particularly encouraging, however. Osuna slashed .250/.296/.378 with three homers and 19 RBI in 189 plate appearances. As a result, he might be best suited as a bat off the bench -- he belted seven pinch-hit home runs in 2019. He does have one minor-league option remaining, so there's even a chance he could start the season with Triple-A Indianapolis.