Osuna will bat fifth and serve as the designated hitter Saturday against Cleveland.

The 27-year-old hit 10 homers in 285 plate appearances last season. Interestingly, he hit six of those homers coming off of the bench. Osuna batted .317 through mid-August mostly as a reserve player, but slumped to .217 in 35 starts from Aug. 20 to season's end. There's little question that 2020 represents a huge opportunity for Osuna. He's the team's best defender at first base and should see more action with the addition of the designated hitter.