Osuna (neck) is set to start Opening Day on the injured list, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

The severity of Osuna's injury isn't known, but it's bad enough for him to begin the season on the IL. Even when healthy, the first baseman/outfielder has no clear path to playing time. He hit just .154 in 39 spring at-bats after batting .226 in 106 at-bats for Pittsburgh last year. Osuna slashed .321/.378/497 in 302 Triple-A at-bats in 2018, but he's at risk of becoming known as a Quad-A talent.

