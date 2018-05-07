Pirates' Jose Osuna: Will join big club Tuesday
Osuna will be recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
With the way Pittsburgh's off days play out over the next week, the Pirates are able to deploy a four-man rotation until May 19, so the team opted to send starter Nick Kingham back to the minors in order to call upon an additional bench bat for the time being. Osuna went 2-for-4 with a homer in his only major-league appearance this season. He's hitting an impressive .359/.409/.628 with three homers in 23 games for Triple-A Indianapolis.
