Quintana allowed one run on four hits and two walks across six innings during Tuesday's 3-1 loss at Washington. He had six strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.
It was the second straight quality start for the veteran southpaw, though he was left with a no-decision on both occasions. Quintana generated 14 swinging strikes, and he delivered five consecutive scoreless innings after giving up a run in the opening frame. The 33-year-old has pitched well for Pittsburgh this year with a 3.43 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 67:25 K:BB over 76 innings, though he's rarely been rewarded in the win column with a 1-5 record.
