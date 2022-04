Quintana yielded three runs on five hits and three walks over four innings in Sunday's win over Washington. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision.

All three runs allowed by Quintana came during the second inning when he coughed up RBI singles to Riley Adams and Victor Robles. The veteran southpaw saw his ERA rise to 3.86 through 9.1 innings. He's also sporting an uninspiring 5:5 K:BB and 1.61 WHIP. Quintana is lined up to start at Wrigley Field against the Cubs next week.