Quintana allowed two runs on three hits and three walks over 4.2 innings during Friday's 4-2 win against the Cubs. He had three strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

Quinanta was solid through four frames and allowed a one-out single to Nico Hoerner during the fifth, and the left-hander was pulled at 87 pitches after Hoerner advanced to second base on a groundout. Quintana had to settle for a no-decision and remains in search of his first victory of 2022. The 33-year-old has a 3.86 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 8:8 K:BB across 14 innings through three starts, and he next lines up to pitch versus Milwaukee on Thursday.