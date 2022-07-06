Quintana (2-4) gave up one earned run on six hits and no walks while striking out seven over five innings to earn the win in a 5-2 victory over the Yankees on Tuesday.

Quintana came up big against one of the most formidable lineups in baseball, garnering 10 swings and misses en route to seven strikeouts and his second win of the season. The veteran left-hander has been effective this season and now has a 3.33 ERA in 16 starts for the Pirates. Tuesday's performance marked his third quality start in a row and he will look to carry his momentum forward into his next expected start at Milwaukee on Sunday.