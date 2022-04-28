Quintana allowed one run on four hits across five innings and didn't factor in the decision during Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Brewers. He struck out nine and didn't record a walk.

Quintana allowed a leadoff home run to Andrew McCutchen, but the veteran lefty settled down and tossed five strong innings, including a season-high nine strikeouts. Across his first four starts with Pittsburgh, Quintana has a 3.32 ERA with a 17:8 K:BB. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, May 4 in Detroit.