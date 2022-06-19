Quintana gave up three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings in 7-5 loss to the Giants on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision.

Quintana was hurt by solo home runs off the bats of Wilmer Flores and Austin Slater. He has now given up five home runs in his last two starts and his ERA has ticked up to 3.66 on the season. Despite maintaining somewhat respectable ratios, Quintana's fantasy value is hampered by the Pirates' poor offensive output. He has only one win on the season despite having made thirteen starts. Quintana is expected to take the mound next against the Cubs on Thursday.